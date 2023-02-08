SBIFF rolls out the red carpet for opening night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival is set to open with the World Premier of "Miranda's Victim."

The film is based on the true story behind the 1963 kidnapping and rape case that led to Miranda Rights.

They include the right to remain silent, and the right to an attorney.

Director Michelle Danner directed a stellar cast that includes Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman, Sebastian Quinn, Abigail Breslin, Donald Sutherland, Ryan Phillippe and more.

It is not clear how many of them will walk the red carpet on the festival's opening night.

SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling will be welcoming film fans, stars and film panelists during the festival's ten day run.

Rather than the opening night gala of years past, moviegoers will enjoy the area around the Arlington Theatre before and after the film.

The Arlington is just one of many local theaters that will be hosting film festival screenings.

For more information visit sbiff.org

Yours News Channel will have more on the opening night tonight on the news.