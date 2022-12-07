Vigil held in Texas to honor 7-year-old Athena Strand

PARADISE, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead last week after she was reported missing from her home is being remembered as “the best little girl” who loved animals, drawing and dancing. Athena Strand was found dead Friday, two days after she was reported missing from her home in Paradise, Texas, a town of fewer than 500 people about 60 miles northwest of Dallas. Police have arrested Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx delivery driver, on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. Authorities have not said how Athena died but Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said investigators believe she was killed shortly after she was kidnapped.

