UN body accredits 9 rights, minority groups after US push

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After years of delay, the U.N. body overseeing economic development and social issues has voted to give nine human rights and minority groups the right to raise concerns and participate in its discussions. The vote Wednesday overrode objections from Russia, China, India, Arab nations and others. The Economic and Social Council approved a U.S. draft decision giving a green light for the nine groups to get “special consultative status” with the 54-nation U.N. body by a vote of 24-17 with 12 abstentions. The United States decided to go to the body’s full membership after its 19-member Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations deferred action again on accreditation for the nine groups.

