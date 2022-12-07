Peru’s president dissolves Congress, which then ousts him

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections, trying to beat lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to debate a third attempt to remove him from office. Congress then voted to oust him and install his vice president to lead the nation. The national ombudsman’s office said before the congressional vote that after years of democracy, Peru is in the midst of a constitutional collapse “that can’t be called anything but a coup.”

