Handmade holiday cards are gifts in themselves; some tips

By KATHERINE ROTH
Associated Press

Handmade holiday cards can be gifts in themselves for both maker and receiver. They’re a way to express creativity and connection. And gathering to make them can be a nice social activity. Experts advise setting out to make just a small number of quality cards. Don’t get overwhelmed trying to make a lot of them. Also, consider what you might have on hand before you head out to a craft store. Things like coffee filters, cupcake liners and food coloring can be used to make snowflakes, for example. If you’re mailing your cards, consider saving money by ditching the envelope and making them postcards.

