12-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal Dallas crash

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in a hit-and-run car crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last month. Police said Wednesday that the boy was behind the wheel of a grey sedan that struck Florence Kelly as the woman was driving on Nov. 7. Police did not identify the child by name. He is charged as a juvenile, and it was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer. According to WFAA-TV, Kelly’s car was struck by the speeding Toyota as she was pulling into an intersection on her way to get groceries.

