White House invites in state lawmakers before 2023 sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is playing host to roughly 50 Democratic state legislators from 31 states this week as legislatures prepare for their upcoming sessions. The discussions will center on gun violence prevention, abortion rights and voting rights, among other topics. Those who are expected to attend the meetings Tuesday and Wednesday include House Democratic leaders from Georgia, Florida and Idaho, all states where Republicans control the House. The aim is to give state lawmakers a to-do list for the upcoming legislative session, though meeting those goals will be nearly impossible in states where Republicans are in control.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.