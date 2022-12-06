Trump’s Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says anyone who thinks the Constitution should be suspended would have a “very hard time” becoming president in the United States. McConnell’s remarks Tuesday put him in direct confrontation with Donald Trump. It’s the second time McConnell has been forced to open his weekly press conference preemptively responding to questions about Trump’s behavior as the former president runs again for the White House. Over the weekend, Trump called for the “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” after new revelations of what he said was Twitter’s unfair treatment of him during the 2020 presidential election.

