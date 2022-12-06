Fight over officer testimony roils Proud Boys sedition case

A legal fight has erupted over a Washington D.C. police officer who was communicating with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio before the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that could shape the outcome of the upcoming trial of Tarrio and other far-right extremists. Lawyers for Tarrio say Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond’s testimony is crucial for the former Proud Boys national chairman’s defense against seditious conspiracy and other serious charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol attack. Lawyers for Tarrio have accused the Justice Department of trying to bully Lamond into not testifying because his testimony will hurt their case. Prosecutors have vehemently denied that charge.

