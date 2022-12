ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s defense ministry says a MiG-21 jet has crashed during a training flight. A ministry statement said the crash happened in an uninhabited, forested area in the country’s northeast at around 2 p.m. locat time on Tuesday. (1300GMT). The statement says a search team is looking for the crew. No other details were immediately available.

