Boeing’s last 747 to roll out of Washington state factory

SEATTLE (AP) — After more than half a century, Boeing is rolling its last 747 out of a Washington state factory. The jumbo jet has been used as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and as the Air Force One presidential aircraft. When it debuted in 1969, it was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles. The final customer is Atlas Air, which ordered four 747-8 freighters early this year. The last is rolling out of Boeing’s massive factory in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday night.

