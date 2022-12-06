American Museum of Natural History names new president

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Museum of Natural History has chosen college president Sean Decatur to become its next president, making him the first Black leader of the institution. The museum says Decatur, currently the president of Kenyon College in Ohio, will succeed Ellen Futter in April of next year. Futter was the first woman to be the museum’s president. She will be stepping down in March after 30 years in the role. Decatur is an Ohio native with a biophysical chemistry doctorate from Stanford University. He has taught at institutions including Mount Holyoke College and Oberlin College.

