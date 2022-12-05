US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it will expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, saying conditions in the Caribbean nation are too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Monday that Haitians who were in the United States Nov. 6 could apply for Temporary Protected Status, which typically includes authorization to work. Those who were granted TPS last year can stay an additional 18 months until August 2024. The administration has extended temporary status for several countries and expanded or introduced it for Haiti, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Cameroon and Venezuela.

