Turkish military vehicle runs over woman, child in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say a Turkish military vehicle has run over a woman and a child in a northern Syrian town killing them instantly. The incident Monday led to protests by locals. The apparent accident happened in the town of Atareb west of the northern city of Aleppo as two armored vehicles drove through the town. Afterward, angry residents pelted the vehicles with stones as they drove slowly in the town located about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the Turkish border. Turkey has troops deployed in northern Syria after Ankara carried out three major incursions into the war-torn country since 2016.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.