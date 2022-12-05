Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships. The Georgia Ports Authority board approved the project Monday under a plan to expand Savannah’s capacity for cargo containers by more than 50% by 2025. It means major changes for the port’s Ocean Terminal, which currently handles most of Georgia’s breakbulk cargo such as lumber, paper and steel. Those operations will move over the coming year to the nearby Port of Brunswick. Ocean Terminal will be upgraded with new berths and eight ship-to-shore cranes, allowing the complex to focus almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers.

