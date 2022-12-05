Girl killed, another badly injured in Germany knife attack

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 14-year-old girl died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured after they were attacked by a man with a knife on their way to school. Police in the southwestern city of Ulm said the older girl was resuscitated before being rushed to a hospital following the attack in the town of Illerkirchberg. They say she died there later Monday “despite all efforts by the doctors.” The younger girl remains hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man was arrested inside a refugee shelter near the scene of the attack. Police say he he had injuries and a knife. Two other men were also detained.

