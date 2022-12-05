Eyeing power, UK Labour Party vows to abolish House of Lords

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s opposition Labour Party says it will replace Parliament’s unelected upper house with an elected chamber if it wins government. It’s one of a raft if policies intended to stake out Labour’s ground for the next election. Labour leader Keir Starmer said Monday that the current House of Lords is “indefensible” and he would abolish it as soon as possible after taking office. The next national election must be held by 2024. The House of Lords reviews legislation passed by the elected House of Commons. Most of its 800 members are “life peers” appointed by the government and political parties. Labour proposes replacing it with a smaller, elected “assembly of nations and regions.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.