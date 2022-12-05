Emhoff to host Jewish leaders for discussion of antisemitism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will host Jewish leaders for a discussion about a rise in antisemitism and efforts to fight hate in the United States. The roundtable Wednesday follows a surge in anti-Jewish vitriol spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people. Emhoff is the first Jewish person among the top four — the president, vice president and their spouses. He has become increasingly outspoken about growing anti-Jewish sentiment and hate in the U.S. The White House did not say which Jewish leaders will participate.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.