Big Rig accident slows Monday traffic

Ventura, Calif.- A major accident is slowing down traffic on the 101 Monday morning. The accident happened around 3 A.M.

A semi truck drove over the K rail on the northbound side of the 101 at Seacliff in Ventura. Crews are working to remove the the truck.

One lane is currently open on the northbound side.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. There are no reported injuries at this time.

An estimated 25 to 50 gallons of fuel, and 5 gallons of transmission fluid leaked onto the freeway.

It was able to be contained, and kept out of storm drains.

More information as it comes in.