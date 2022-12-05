Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:27 am
Published 6:45 am

Big Rig accident slows Monday traffic

KEYT

Ventura, Calif.- A major accident is slowing down traffic on the 101 Monday morning. The accident happened around 3 A.M.

A semi truck drove over the K rail on the northbound side of the 101 at Seacliff in Ventura. Crews are working to remove the the truck.

One lane is currently open on the northbound side.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. There are no reported injuries at this time.

An estimated 25 to 50 gallons of fuel, and 5 gallons of transmission fluid leaked onto the freeway.

It was able to be contained, and kept out of storm drains.

More information as it comes in.

Article Topic Follows: News
top
top stories

Sandy Chávez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content