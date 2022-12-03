Atascadero blanks Colusa in CIF-State Division 6-A Regional Final

COLUSA, Calif. - The Greyhounds are bringing back another championship plaque to Atascadero.

They won at Colusa 21-0 to capture the CIF-State Division 6-A Regional Final.

Up next for the 'Hounds' is a home CIF-State Division 6-A Bowl Championship game against San Gabriel.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at 6pm.

The Greyhounds are 10-4 on the year.

San Gabriel is 12-3 and advanced to next week's game with a 46-34 win over Kennedy of Granada Hills.