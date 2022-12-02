Rail strike averted: Biden signs bill enforcing agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a bill to avert a freight rail strike that he said could have plunged the U.S. into recession. Biden signed the measure Friday after it was approved Thursday by the Senate and Wednesday by the House. It binds rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. Members in four of the 12 unions involved rejected the proposed contract, creating the risk of a strike beginning Dec. 9 that the government has likely staved off with the bill signing. The president has said that a strike would have sunk the U.S. economy.

By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.