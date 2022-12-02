Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment

BOSTON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William appears to have taken the baton from his father and become a more vocal advocate about pollution and climate change. Those efforts are on full display this week in Boston. That’s where the winners of the royal couple’s Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators will be announced Friday evening. The winners will be announced at Boston’s MGM Music Hall as part of a glitzy show headlined by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding, and Chloe x Halle. William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have focused much of their time in Boston on environmental issues.

