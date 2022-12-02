Man to receive almost $18 million for wrongful NY conviction
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
Lawyers for a man who was freed in 2015 after spending a quarter-century in prison for an infamous tourist killing says he will receive nearly $18 million in legal settlements from the city and state of New York. Lawyers for Johnny Hincapie’s said Friday it marks one of the largest settlements for a wrongful conviction in New York City history. The Colombian-born Hincapie was among a group of young men accused of fatally stabbing Utah tourist Brian Watkins on a subway station platform in 1990. Eighteen years old at the time, with no criminal history, Hincapie said he was coerced to falsely confess to the notorious Labor Day crime.