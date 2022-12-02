Guilty plea in boy’s death that sparked federal task force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in the death of a 4-year-old Kansas City boy, whose killing led to a federal anti-crime task force. Ryson Ellis, 24, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of Legend Taliferro in June 2020. Ellis was sentenced to 22 years in prison. The child was killed by a bullet fired into his father’s apartment while he slept. Shortly after his death, the administration of Donald Trump launched a nationwide crackdown on violent crime and named it Operation Legend to honor the boy. Federal agents were sent to Kansas City and other U.S. cities to help investigate violent crimes.