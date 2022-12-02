Family seeks answers after police kill man on his own porch

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of an Austin, Texas, man is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police last month on his front porch following a late-night emergency call by a neighbor. Video and audio released Thursday show that Austin police officers arrived Nov. 15, yelled “drop your gun,” then fired at Rajan Moonesinghe, who was holding an AR-15-style weapon. Officers were responding to a 911 call requesting police and mental health support because a man was holding a long gun outside in the residential neighborhood. Moonesinghe’s brother said police “shot first and asked questions later.” He asked city officials to hold police accountable.

