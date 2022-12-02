Affidavit: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, ‘cut them up’

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up.” According to a prosecutor’s affidavit unsealed Thursday in Okmulgee County, authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy shot and killed the four men on Oct. 9 at Kennedy’s scrap yard. The dismembered bodies of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were found Oct. 14 in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee. Kennedy has not been formally charged, but Okmulgee County Jail records show he’s being held on $10 million bond in connection with a 2012 charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Kennedy’s court-appointed attorneys declined to comment.

