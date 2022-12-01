Widespread outage shuts down 988 mental health hotline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s new 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, has been out of service for several hours Thursday. Those trying to reach the line for help with suicide, depression or other mental health crises are greeted with a message that says the line is “experiencing a service outage.” People can still reach a mental health counselor through the lifeline by texting “988” or opening a chat at 988lifeline.org.

