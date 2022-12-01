White House state dinner draws names from arts, fashion, biz

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner is drawing some big names from the worlds of entertainment, politics, business and fashion to celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron. The official guest list includes late-night TV talk-show host Stephen Colbert, “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts, actors Jennifer Garner, Ariana DeBose and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was there, as was House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to succeed Pelosi. The 300 invited guests passed through the White House before heading outside to a heated party tent on the South Lawn.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

