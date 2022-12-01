Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling has cut off power in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson just days after it was restored. Moscow is pressing its drive to destroy Ukraine’s energy plants and other key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in. In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned the capital’s millions of residents on Thursday that they should stock up on water and preserved food to see them through a winter that could be miserable if more energy infrastructure is damaged. He also urged people to consider leaving the city. The Ukrainian defense minister said “trying months lie ahead.” Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire and drone attacks since early October.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.