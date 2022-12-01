Report: Wide racial disparity in New York prison discipline

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new report finds that Black and Hispanic people incarcerated in New York state prisons are more likely than white people to face further punishment once they wind up behind bars. The state inspector general report released Thursday found a Black person behind bars in New York from 2015 to 2020 was more than 22% more likely to get cited for misbehavior than a white person. The report looked at misbehavior reports that were ultimately dismissed. Meanwhile, a Hispanic person behind bars was over 12% more likely.

