More calls for South Africa leader to quit over theft probe

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces calls to step down after a parliamentary probe found he may have breached anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of money from his Phala Phala game farm. The calls follow allegations by the country’s former head of intelligence, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa tried to conceal the theft of a huge sum of cash stuffed into couches at his farm in 2020. Fraser accused the president of money laundering and violation of foreign currency control laws. The ruling party’s highest decision-making body is expected to meet Thursday evening be briefed on the matter and possibly to determine Ramaphosa’s fate.

