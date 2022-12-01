Groups sue Florida officials over migrant relocation program

MIAMI (AP) — Immigrant rights organizations are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials over the constitutionality of the state’s migrant relocation program. The suit was filed Thursday by Florida Immigrant Coalition, Americans for Immigrant Justice and Hope Community Center. Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature approved a $12 million budget item to relocate people in the country illegally from Florida to another location. The money came from interest earned from federal funds given to Florida under the American Rescue Plan. The lawsuit claims that the appropriation creates an incoherent definition of “unauthorized alien” that is inconsistent with federal immigration laws.

