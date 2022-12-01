Gaetz friend gets 11 years for sex crime, other counts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and other crimes. Joel Greenberg of Seminole County had pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, also including stalking, wire fraud and bribery conspiracy. Greenberg’s attorney had asked for leniency and noted his client had assisted in investigations of other people. Greenberg’s cooperation could play a role in an investigation into Gaetz over whether he paid a 17-year-old girl for sex. Gaetz has denied the allegations. No charges have been brought against the Republican congressman.

