Chicago Fed names ex-Obama adviser Goolsbee as next leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austan Goolsbee, who was a top economic adviser to President Barack Obama, has been chosen as the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the regional Fed bank announced. Goolsbee, 53, an economics professor at the University of Chicago who is a frequent commentator in opinion columns and television appearances, will succeed Charles Evans on Jan. 9. Evans is retiring after 15 years as head of the Chicago Fed. As head of a regional Fed bank, Goolsbee will have a rotating vote on the committee that determines the central bank’s interest rate moves.

