US Sen. Mike Braun files paperwork for Indiana governor run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has formally launched a committee for a 2024 campaign for governor in his home state of Indiana. The 68-year-old wealthy founder of a national auto parts distribution business is the most prominent of several active potential Republican candidates for the field to replace GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb. The current governor cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Braun would be heavily favored to win a second Senate term in 2024 from Republican-dominated Indiana. Running for governor would forego a reelection bid for his Senate seat. Braun adviser Josh Kelley said that Braun “will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon.”

