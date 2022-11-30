Russian upper house Duma passes LGBTQ ‘propaganda’ bill

MOSCOW (AP) — The upper house of Russia’s parliament has unanimously approved a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights in the country. Wednesday’s approval is the latest move in a continuous crackdown on the country’s embattled LGBTQ community. The Federation Council quickly endorsed the bill following it’s approval last week by the lower house, the State Duma. It will now go to President Vladimir Putin who will sign it into law. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new bill expands that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older.

