Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in George Floyd protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has reached a $600,000 settlement with 12 protesters who were injured during protests after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd. The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says a federal judge approved the settlement Wednesday, making it official after the city approved it in October. The agreement also includes some reforms. Among them, the city will be barred from arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force against people who are engaging in lawful protests. The settlement terms also limit the use of chemical agents by officers to disperse peaceful demonstrators.

