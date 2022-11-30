Hogan to gather with supporters amid White House speculation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is holding fundraisers for future political activity at events where the Republican is expected to talk about his eight years as governor, as well as plans for the future. Hogan has two separate fundraisers scheduled at a Maryland casino on Wednesday. The term-limited governor who leaves office in January has positioned himself to run as a legitimate alternative to former President Donald Trump, who already has announced he’s running in 2024. Hogan has been a fierce critic of Trump. He would be an underdog in a Republican primary. Hogan has been a popular governor in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1.

