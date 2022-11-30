Firefighters: At least 30 engulfed by Brazil landslide

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are looking for about 30 people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway in the city of Guaratuba. State officials said in a statement Wednesday that two people have been found dead and six were rescued alive since the landslide happened Monday. They say it is hard to say how many passengers were traveling in each of the 16 cars and trucks identified, and warn that the number of victims might differ from their initial estimate. The fire department says more landslides could happen, especially as more rain is expected in the coming days.

