Celery stalk in trash, luck, lead to lost wedding rings

WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — A celery stalk sighting and a little luck came together to help a New Hampshire man find his wife’s wedding rings in a 20-ton trash trailer, wrapped in a napkin that he had accidentally thrown away. Kevin Butler took the trash to a transfer station in Windham last week. He had tossed the napkin into the trash, not realizing that his wife had cleaned the rings and wrapped them in the napkin to dry. Several hours later, Dennis Senibaldi and staff at the transfer station reviewed surveillance video and used an excavator to go through the bags. Senibaldi said they zeroed in on one with a celery stalk. The napkin with the rings was at the bottom.

