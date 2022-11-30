Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs. At the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years, he says he’ll foster “respect for Indigenous knowledge and tribal consultations” in government decision-making. Biden has announced new steps to establish uniform standards for federal agencies to consult with tribes, as well as a plan to revitalize Native languages and new efforts to strengthen the tribal rights outlined in existing treaties. Biden also has announced $135 million in federal funds to relocate to safe ground 11 tribal communities that face the impacts of climate-related environmental threats.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and FELICIA FONSECA Associated Press

