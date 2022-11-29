Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally’s son who flew drone

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin has denied any wrongdoing at the start of his trial in northern Norway where he is accused of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin who holds both a Russian and British passport, was arrested in Hammerfest, in Artic Norway, on Oct. 17, after he had sailed around the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard and along the coast of Norway. He is the son of a Russian businessman and longtime acquaintance of Putin. Under Norwegian law, it is prohibited for aircraft operated by Russian citizens to fly over Norwegian territory.

