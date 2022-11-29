Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says that Russia and the United States have repeatedly come close to reaching agreement on a prisoner exchange and a deal remains possible before the year’s end. The Biden administration long has been trying to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow. Asked whether a swap is possible before the year’s end, Russia’s deputy foreign minister responded that “there always is a chance.” He reiterated Moscow’s call for the U.S. to discuss the issue discreetly and refrain from making public statements.

