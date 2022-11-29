Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican National Committee is moving forward with a new post-election audit designed to examine the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the recent midterms and the party’s broader struggles since former President Donald Trump rose to power. There is some disagreement about the exact focus and scope of the upcoming review, but committee members involved in the planning suggest it will not shy away from difficult topics — including Trump’s leadership and his intense focus on conspiracy theories. The decision to entertain such an undertaking represents a rare moment of public introspection from a Republican Party that has defiantly resisted any and all calls to change course during the Trump era.

