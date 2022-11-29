Report: Many female Israeli conscripts suffer sexual abuse

JERUSALEM (AP) — A new report has found that roughly one in four women performing compulsory national service in Israel’s police force and prison service have suffered sexual abuse on the job. The findings by the State Comptroller indicate that a problem that has long plagued Israel’s security forces appears to be getting worse. That’s despite numerous campaigns over the years to protect female conscripts from male colleagues, commanders and even prisoners. The comptroller’s office called the report a “Me Too” moment for Israel’s prison service and police.

