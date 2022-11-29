Mexico, US appear headed for dispute over GM corn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and the United States appear to be headed for another commercial dispute, this time over a Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified yellow corn. In a strongly worded message, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack wrote that “time is running short” to resolve the issue. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that Mexico won’t back down on a ban on imports of GM corn for human consumption. López Obrador says Mexico will also study whether to ban it for animal feed. Vilsack wrote that the U.S. will consider “taking formal steps to enforce our legal rights under the USMCA” trade treaty.

