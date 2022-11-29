Jan. 6 panel interviews ex-Secret Service agent Tony Ornato

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has interviewed former Secret Service agent Tony Ornato about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of the insurrection. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly about closed-door depositions and requested anonymity. It was the third time the panel interviewed Ornato. Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified over the summer about a conversation she had with Ornato on Jan. 6, in which he recalled to her how Trump had lashed out and grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to let him go to the Capitol that day.

