Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities have ordered school closures following a magnitude 4.8 earthquake that struck an area in southern Greece where seismic activity is rare. The quake, east of the island of Evia, occurred 58 kilometers (36 miles) northeast of Athens and was felt in the Greek capital, but caused no injuries and only minor damage to homes near the offshore epicenter, civil protection authorities said. The one-day school closures were in effect in the south of the island. Earthquakes are common in Greece and neighboring Turkey, but not off the eastern coast of Evia.

