Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view has been sentenced to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Fifty-four-year-old Hadley Palmer of Greenwich, was sentenced Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court. Her lawyer, Michael Meehan, called the sentence just and said Palmer has taken responsibility for her actions. Judge John Blawie earlier this year sealed Palmer’s case file over objections by The Associated Press. He ruled that the privacy interests of the victims outweighed the public’s interest in open courts. Palmer also must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

