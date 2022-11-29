$10M settlement announced in heat death of Georgia student

ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of a Georgia high school basketball player who collapsed while practicing outdoors in sweltering heat and later died announced that they have agreed to a $10 million settlement with the school district. Their lawyers said Tuesday that, as part of the settlement, the Clayton County school system agreed to rename the gymnasium at Elite Scholars Academy for Imani Bell. The 16-year-old was a junior at the school when she died. Online court records show that the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family was settled last month. An attorney for the family, L. Chris Stewart, said the significant settlement amount sends a message to other school districts.

